Home Cities Bengaluru

Aero India 2019: Centre bowed to local pressure, says Congress

The BJP, however, accused the Congress leaders of 'unnecessarily' creating confusion and even demanded an apology from them.

Published: 09th September 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the state government should extend its full cooperation to make the event a grand success as they have been doing since 1996 | EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Uncertainty ends finally over Bengaluru hosting the aero show next year. Though the Ministry of Defence had never announced its plans to change the venue, it had kept the option open stating that many states are willing to host the event and a decision will be taken at an appropriate time.

“After we raised our voices aggressively, good sense dawned on the Union government,” KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said after the Centre announced that Aero India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24.  “Thanks to the efforts of various organisations and people, the Centre changed its decision. Aero India is a big brand known across the world. Undermining a well-established event would have been self-defeating for India,” the state Congress chief said.

After The New Indian Express first reported the possibility of the event being moved out of Bengaluru to an Air Force base in Uttar Pradesh, experts had slammed the move, calling it a disaster for Indian aerospace and the defence industry, while students in the city had launched a signature campaign urging the Centre to continue the event in Bengaluru. 

“It took more than a month for the Government of India to take a decision on AeroIndia 2019.  Thanks to all of you who supported the cause of Bengaluru and helped reiterate our position as India’s No 1 aerospace destination,” Congress leader Nivedith Alva tweeted.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who had taken up the issue with the Defence Minister, welcomed the decision to hold the event in Bengaluru. “The central government confirmed today that Aero India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru. There was concern regarding speculations that the biennial air show could be moved out of Bengaluru,” the CM said. 

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the state government should extend its full cooperation to make the event a grand success as they have been doing since 1996. The BJP, however, accused the Congress leaders of “unnecessarily” creating confusion and even demanded an apology from them. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and D V Sadananda Gowda had urged the Defence Minister not to shift the show from Bengaluru. 

“The professional naysayers as usual got it wrong,” Ananth Kumar said. Yeddyurappa blamed the Congress leaders of deliberately spreading “false information” about the Prime Minister and Defence Minister shifting the show, and demanded that they apologise to both of them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aero India Aero India 2019 Karnataka Congress Dinesh Gundu Rao Defence Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality