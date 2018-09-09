Home Cities Bengaluru

Banaswadi inspector, constable arrested over bribery charges

 The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Banasawadi Police Inspector Munikrishna, Constable Umesh and Ashraf, a private individual, on Saturday. 

Published: 09th September 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Banasawadi Police Inspector Munikrishna, Constable Umesh and Ashraf, a private individual, on Saturday. Perhaps, this is for the first time ACB has arrested a police officer above the constable rank, after it was established in March 2016. 
Inspector Munikrishna had hit the headlines after he opened fire on notorious chain snatcher Syed Suhail alias Pappayi, three days ago. Now, he is in the news for the wrong reasons. 

According to an official release, Umesh was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting bribe of ` 30,000 on behalf of the Inspector Munikrishna from a complainant. After Umesh was trapped, the ACB arrested Inspector Munikrishna and Ashraf. 

The complainant runs a snooker academy in Banasawadi police station limits. The Inspector Munikrishna allegedly demanded `80,000 from the complainant to allow him to run the snooker academy and also to help in a complaint registered against him. 

On behalf of the Inspector, Umesh and Ashraf allegedly forced the complainant to pay bribe. Unable to pay it, the complainant approached the ACB. Accordingly, ACB laid a trap and arrested the accused and seized the bribe amount. 

Except providing the above details in the release issued to the media, the ACB did not specify whether it has registered a case or not under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused Inspector and others, but only stated that they were arrested and the investigation is continuing. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality