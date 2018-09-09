Banaswadi inspector, constable arrested over bribery charges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Banasawadi Police Inspector Munikrishna, Constable Umesh and Ashraf, a private individual, on Saturday. Perhaps, this is for the first time ACB has arrested a police officer above the constable rank, after it was established in March 2016.

Inspector Munikrishna had hit the headlines after he opened fire on notorious chain snatcher Syed Suhail alias Pappayi, three days ago. Now, he is in the news for the wrong reasons.

According to an official release, Umesh was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting bribe of ` 30,000 on behalf of the Inspector Munikrishna from a complainant. After Umesh was trapped, the ACB arrested Inspector Munikrishna and Ashraf.

The complainant runs a snooker academy in Banasawadi police station limits. The Inspector Munikrishna allegedly demanded `80,000 from the complainant to allow him to run the snooker academy and also to help in a complaint registered against him.

On behalf of the Inspector, Umesh and Ashraf allegedly forced the complainant to pay bribe. Unable to pay it, the complainant approached the ACB. Accordingly, ACB laid a trap and arrested the accused and seized the bribe amount.

Except providing the above details in the release issued to the media, the ACB did not specify whether it has registered a case or not under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused Inspector and others, but only stated that they were arrested and the investigation is continuing.