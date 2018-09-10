BBMP: Plastic cutlery can’t be used in marriage halls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has issued a notification to marriage and banquet halls, asking them to strictly adhere to plastic ban and manage proper waste disposal. They are considered main sources of mass waste generation, and parties booking them often use plastic cutlery. Hard plastic cutlery is popular due to its low cost.

The notification is applicable to all establishments which conduct functions where food is served either through catering services or is prepared in kitchen facilities on site.In case of non-compliance by customers or caterers, the management will be held responsible. In addition, the halls need to make available plate banks, including non-plastic plates, spoons and cups, RO water dispensers, commercial size dishwashing facilities and bins to collect waste for use by both caterers and guests.

The notification has also directed establishments to set up facilities to process wet waste, like bio gas or aerobic composting methods, dry waste and sanitary waste. And workers who handle the waste have to be provided with aprons, gloves, footwear and other protective equipment to collect, store and process the waste.