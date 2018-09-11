Bengaluru: Metro runs without any hiccups

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barring two protests outside Mantri Square Sampige Road and Vijayanagar Metro stations, which did not affect train operations in any manner, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) continued its operations smoothly during the bandh.

Its fully operational fleet served as the lifeline for those travelling by public transport. However, absence of buses, autos and cabs or the exorbitant rates quoted to ferry passengers up to Metro station deterred many from using Metro services.

Crowds bursting out of trains and the mad rush at the Kempegowda Metro station, generally spotted between 7.30 am and 11 am on Mondays, were not there.

Nearly 56% of the regular occupancy in trains was witnessed up to 9 pm with both the Purple Line and the Green Line both staying below the 1 lakh commuter figure. According to Chief Public Relations Officer U A Vasanth Rao, 1,84,957 riders boarded the Metro trains of both Lines from 5 am to 9 pm as compared to 3,27,627 commuters during the corresponding period last Monday (September 3).

While the Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road Line witnessed 99,212 riders, the Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli had 85,745 riders only on bandh day.