Home Cities Bengaluru

City boy on road to recovery post rare heart surgery

Kushal was kept in hospital for a while to ensure he recovered well.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : After almost a month of recovering from the first paediatric complex heart surgery successfully conducted at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta, 13-year-old Kushak is all set to lead a normal life.
Having suffered from Dilated Cardiomyopathy (a rare heart condition) since birth. Kushal, says, “I had stopped going to school due to my condition. I was unable to do any physical activities and I feared I would never be able to live a normal life again. Post-surgery, I am feeling better and hope to get back to school in the next few months.” 

“The operation was performed on a young patient, which made it different. The heart of a 20-year-old had to be fit in to the tiny boy,” says Dr Vivek Jawali, chief cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Fortis Hospital. 

Kushal was kept in hospital for a while to ensure he recovered well. All reports, including heart biopsy, show good acceptance by the body of the donor heart, according to the doctor.  The heart was harvested from a 20-year-old boy who met with a road accident and was declared brain dead in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. A team of specialists from the hospital went to retrieve the heart before a green corridor helped the organ travel in just over an hour.

“The boy will lead a normal life, but he has to take a few precautions such as avoiding dust, smoke and unhygienic surroundings,” says Dr Murali Chakravarthy, director, Department of Anaesthesia, who also contributed to the success of the operation. Kushal’s mother adds that she is extremely grateful to the doctors and the donor’s family for giving a new life to her son.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival