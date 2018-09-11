Historical building turns futuristic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Opera House on the corner of Brigade Road has been restored and turned into the world’s biggest mobile experience store of Samsung.Built in the 1930s by the British, the 33,000 sqft standalone structure is known for its splendid architecture and design. Once upon a time, operas were conducted on first floor of the building, according to many old-timers.The experience store, that’s now open to the public, has tried to retain the actual historical building and its designs. It aims to help people create, experience and discover new possibilities with technology.

Addressing the media at the launch, HC Hong, president and CEO, Samsung South West Asia, says, “Samsung Opera House is aimed at becoming the innovation, lifestyle, entertainment and culture hub of Bengaluru with events being organised around fitness, photography, gaming, music, movies, food, stand-up comedy, technology and startups at the plaza area, round the year.”

It features haptic games, fitness zones and other attractions  Pandarinath B

Mohandeep Singh, senior vice-president, Mobile Business, Samsung India says, “The project was underway from the last two years. We have tried to blend technology with an iconic heritage building at the heart of the city. The original structure of the building has been kept intact. Other than the technology experiences that we have in this place, it will become a great area of interest for startups.

They can plan and network here.” He adds that they plan to also organise talks, invite venture capitalists and successful startup entrepreneurs here so that new startups can learn and get a platform to interact. A first-of-its-kind in the country, The Opera House experience revolves around virtual reality, IoT (Internet of Things) and AI. One will be able to enjoy VR in the form of 4D Sway Chair or the Whiplash Pulsar 4D chair that makes 360 degrees three-dimensional movements.

One can also slip into the role of a fighter pilot doing extreme aircraft stunts, or experience a space battle, or a roller coaster ride.A fitness zone includes facilities for rowing and cycling. One can also create his/her own personalised avatar that appears on the screen while you race. Apart from these, there is a gaming zone, home theatre zone with 65 inch television screen and 360 degree surrounding sound effects. There are zones with home electrical appliances where the experts give a demo of the products such as a refrigerator that can be controlled with a phone and give one information of what’s in your fridge. The Opera House also features Samsung customer service zone.