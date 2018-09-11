Home Cities Bengaluru

Youngster plays rhythm pad, lends background music to plays

Twenty-four-year-old Amrutha M is already a dancer, theatre artiste and teacher.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Amrutha M with her rhythm pad  Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Twenty-four-year-old Amrutha M is already a dancer, theatre artiste and teacher. But what sets her apart is the fact that she is one of the few rhythm pad players in Bengaluru, who lends background music to stage plays.A dancer since the age of eight, Amrutha’s interest in acting took shape in the last four years, and she became interested in the electronic instrument two years ago.

“There are not many women in Bengaluru who play the rhythm pad. I have come across only male musicians playing the instrument. I work with theatre groups to provide live or recorded sound susing the pad,” says Amrutha, who is a dance teacher at Capitol School by day.

“What is unique about this instrument is that it can re-create any other kind of musical instrument, as well as sound effects such as bomb blasts, rain, sad tunes to accompany melancholic scenes,” says Amrutha, who recently worked on the background music for Kannada play Moksha-Mouni. “For example, I created the effect of sad emotions with the violin and powerful shanka sounds. I composed percussion beats imitating Djembe and Chande (similar to drums),” the artiste says. 

The Bharatanatayam dancer and her troupe Nrithyankura are the go-to team for the Karnataka government for performances. She was recently on the state panel of dance examiners. “In June, I was asked to to be an external examiner for Bharatanatayam senior board examination in Puttur by the state government,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival