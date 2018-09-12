BBMP to prosecute 1,987 owners of unauthorised hoardings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will prosecute the owners of 1,987 hoardings/structures who have not responded to the public notice issued by the civic body asking them to remove those hoardings/structures on or before September 6.

BBMP Counsel V Sreenidhi made a submission to that effect before the division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas, which was hearing a batch of public interest litigations seeking directives to the civic body to take action against unauthorised hoardings/structures in the city.

Sreenidhi explained that there were a total of 3,729 hoardings/structures identified in the city. A total of 1,638 applications were received before August 20 claiming that they have valid documents to show that their structures are authorised. Meanwhile, the BBMP authorities have passed adjudicating orders as far as 1,742 hoardings/structures are concerned.

This apart, 107 property owners have removed the hoarding/structures voluntarily between September 1 and 7. The Palike has proposed to take action against owners of 1,987 hoardings/structures under the provisions of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981 and other rules. As part of it, personal notices have been already issued, the counsel informed the court.

Govt gives green signal to BBMP for advt policy

The Urban Development Department on Tuesday has informed the BBMP Commissioner that it has no objections to approval of BBMP Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Policy, 2018 and BBMP Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bye-Laws, 2018. “The proposed policy is essentially a statement of intent which is internal to BBMP and the government has no objections for the BBMP to bring out the draft policy in this regard. Therefore, BBMP is directed to follow the procedure prescribed under law under Section 425 and 426 of the KMC Act, 1976 and then send the policy/bye-laws to government for sanction,” the department said.

‘Appeal be heard expeditiously’

HC observed that the appeal filed by those convicted by the court — as the charges of assaulting BBMP workers while removing unauthorised flexes were proved — should be heard expeditiously by the sessions court. The court intends to send a strong message to the law violators.