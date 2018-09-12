Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three persons chop man’s right arm in Bannerghatta and escape with it

Three people attacked a man sitting with his woman friend in Bannerghatta on Tuesday and chopped his right arm and took it away with them.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Three people attacked a man sitting with his woman friend in Bannerghatta on Tuesday and chopped his right arm and took it away with them. Though the woman was not harmed, she is in a state  of shock after witnessing the gruesome incident. Ruling out moral policing as a reason for the attack, police identified the injured as Ravish, 31, an electrical contractor and the woman as 25-year-old Savitha (name changed), a constable.

Ravish and Savitha came on a two-wheeler from Tumakuru, where Savitha resides, to see the pushkarni (temple pond) at Narasimhaswamy temple near Bannerghatta National Park. 
Police have formed a special team to nab the miscreants. 

Around 5.30pm, when Savitha and Ravish were sitting by the edge of the pushkarni, three men arrived and attackedRavish with a machete, chopping  his right arm (just above the elbow) and carrying the severed arm with them.As Savitha raised an alarm and Ravish started screaming in pain, the temple priest and some locals wentrushed to their help. Ravish was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The locals used a part Ravish’s T-shirt to tie a tourniquet to stem the blood flow to ensure he did not bleed to death. Doctors at the hospital have said that Ravish’s condition is stable.Police are baffled over the nature of the attack as the miscreants did not utter a single word but only removed a machete and chopped Ravish’s right arm. Police have formed a special team to nab the miscreants and are also trying to verify whether the attack was a case of mistaken identity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bannerghatta 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival