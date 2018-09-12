Bengaluru: Three persons chop man’s right arm in Bannerghatta and escape with it

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people attacked a man sitting with his woman friend in Bannerghatta on Tuesday and chopped his right arm and took it away with them. Though the woman was not harmed, she is in a state of shock after witnessing the gruesome incident. Ruling out moral policing as a reason for the attack, police identified the injured as Ravish, 31, an electrical contractor and the woman as 25-year-old Savitha (name changed), a constable.

Ravish and Savitha came on a two-wheeler from Tumakuru, where Savitha resides, to see the pushkarni (temple pond) at Narasimhaswamy temple near Bannerghatta National Park.

Around 5.30pm, when Savitha and Ravish were sitting by the edge of the pushkarni, three men arrived and attackedRavish with a machete, chopping his right arm (just above the elbow) and carrying the severed arm with them.As Savitha raised an alarm and Ravish started screaming in pain, the temple priest and some locals wentrushed to their help. Ravish was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Doctors at the hospital have said that Ravish's condition is stable.Police are baffled over the nature of the attack as the miscreants did not utter a single word but only removed a machete and chopped Ravish's right arm. Police have formed a special team to nab the miscreants and are also trying to verify whether the attack was a case of mistaken identity.