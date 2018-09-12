Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP flays Rs 5,000 deposit for NOC to pandals

BJP has slammed the coalition government and the police department for seeking a deposit of Rs 5,000 to get an NOC from the Department of Fire and Emergency services. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP has slammed the coalition government and the police department for seeking a deposit of Rs 5,000 to get an NOC from the Department of Fire and Emergency services. In a press release, R Ashok, former deputy chief minister stated, “To set up Ganesha pandals in public place, the police department is fleecing organisers which is uncalled for.” Accusing police of discriminating in terms of religion, the release stated that “Why should such rules be implemented only for Hindu festivals?” 

However, an official from the fire department said, “This is a government order and we are not taking the money. We have just been told to appoint an officer to collect the deposit.”Mayor Sampath Raj has, meanwhile, ruled out rumours that organisers have to pay money to install pandals in playgrounds. He said BBMP will not be collecting tax or fee from the organisations.

“BBMP had issued a circular in 2007 with regard to ground rent to be collected if pandals are put up on public property. This is not something new. However,   BBMP will not be collecting any fee or ground rent from anyone,” he said.

