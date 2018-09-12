Golf club that houses stories from yore

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once a golfer, always a golfer; it’s like an addiction,” says Shivapradeep, captain of the 142-year-old Bangalore Golf Club (BGC). Located on Sankey Road, the club is said to be one of the oldest golf clubs in the world, after the one in the British Isle.

Ruskin Bond writes in the book ‘A Golf Story’ that traces the history of the sport and the club. It was released on the 125th anniversary of the club. “When I undertook to write this story of the Bangalore Golf Club, I knew nothing about golf apart from what I had learned from reading P G Wodehouse - that is, that golf links were great places for romantic encounters with beautiful damsels in distress. Since then I have spoken to several golfers and asked them if they had met their soul mates on the golf course, but apparently none of them had! Their only soul mates were their collection of golf clubs. And their only love affair was their love-hate relationship with the golf ball.”

4.Club has a splendid greenery with close to 2,000 trees 5. Inscription at the front gate 6.View of the lounge 7.Garden infront of the course 8. Entrance to the golf course 9.An old locker still

holds many valuables of the club safe 10.Trophies won by different members of the club

Established by order of Maharaja

The land where the club stands today, was previously used by an army regiment as a rifle range and training area. The earliest recorded reference to the BGC is in 1869. The course was probably designed by the Pioneer Regiment, a unit in the British Territorial Army. The course started with a 12-hole design and was transformed many a times.

According to Bond’s book, the land was leased by a resolution of the Maharaja’s Darbar, communicated by the Diwan of Mysore K Sheshadri Iyer to Col Lee Warner, Resident of Mysore, on September 9, 1885. It was used only for the playing golf. It was also stated that no agriculture activities should be conducted or building constructed on the land. The letter to the honorary secretary suggested that the letter from the Diwan be maintained in the records of the club since the letter would be as good as a title deed to the property. In 1883, the use of the land by the government for a golf course and other public services was ordered to be recorded in the village register number 1, Khetwar Patrik, under section 39 of the Mysore Land Revenue Code.

The extent of the land had not been definied till 1907, when the government gave an abstract of the Khetwar Patrika. More land was added through negotiation and purchased through the Bangalore City Improvement Committee in 1890. In 1971, final shape was given to the landholding and the lease of the land. A government order states that BGC is in possession of a land of 60 acres, 15 guntas since 1893. But there was a catch. The club hadn’t paid any rent. Assuming the land value at the time to be at `100 per square yard, the accumulated rent for 50 years from 1920 till a few years ago was determined as over `1.3 crore.

Shivapradeep, captain, Bangalore Golf Club, says, “The space of the course has shrunk as the land was acquired for road widening.”

World’s oldest tournaments held here

The annual tournaments between BGC and the Madras Gymkhana club started in 1878. It’s the oldest inter-club annual golf match in the world. One of the youngest members of the club, Prabha Jadav who inherited the club’s membership from his father, has participated in this tournament. “It’s a very traditional tournament of the club. It was a great experience,” he says.

He recalls visiting the club with his father. He started playing the sport about 14 years ago. “The aura was different then. There used to be long pine trees along the boundary of the course which were cut for the road widening. Now, there are nets to protect balls from going out of the course,” he says.

Shivpradeep adds,“Since there was no transport facility earlier, golfers used to come on horsebacks from Chennai. The tournaments have been mentioned in the Guinness World Records. We hold it every year without fail. “It is also said that though young Winston Churchill didn’t have time to spare for golf due to his obsession with polo, he and his fellow mates might have stopped by for a drink or to watch the annual inter-club tournament between the two clubs,” he adds.

Major General S N Manohar, started playing golf at the club in 1982 after his retirement from the army. “When I joined, the entrance was near the school and now, it’s near the Ashoka Hotel. The whole course has been relaid,” says the 92-year-old member. Sanjai Apoll, honorary secretary of the club says, there are 4,000 members in various categories of which 1,850 are voting members.

Average age of a member at the club is 61 years. Anyone above 21 years of age can apply for membership. “But, it is difficult to get membership. If you apply today, you’ll get membership only after 16 to 17. It depends on the vacancy,” he adds. Committee members are elected every year including the captain, secretary and a five-member committee. Shivpradeep says, “Earlier, elections weren’t held. People were just nominated while they used to have casual discussions in the bar.”

Since the members of the club has increased, several safety precautionary measures are being taken. A structural engineer was hired to plan the net design ofa great height so that no one gets injured by the ball, says Sanjai. This is the only golf club in India that has taken such measures for safety of players and others, Shivpradeep claims.

Home to many birds Ruskin Bond writes that the club is a home to over 2,000 trees such as silver oaks, ficus treess and champac. These trees are in turn home to at least 25 varieties of birds including the blue rock pigeon, the shikra, the black drongo, the indian skylark, purple sunbird and koel. Shivapradeep, captain, bangalore golf club, says there are varieties of trees, some are even 100 years old.

Other facilities at club To pro- mote the sport, the club has introduced junior programmes for children in the age group of 9 to 18 years. Even children of non-members can apply by paying a fee. Aditi ashok, a professional golfer, started playing the sport at the club. Apart from golf, the club also has other services such as gym, spa, swimming pool and billiards. The club is open from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm. Sanjai Apoll, honorary secretary, says, “We also have golf balls that get illuminated. When we play during early mornings especially during the winters, we play with this special golf ball. Once you hit it, it gets illuminates and one can see where it is going clearly.”

First elected office bearers of the club

Captain: J D Gordon Esq, C.S.I (Church of South India)

Committee members: Colonel Fulton, Colonel Johnson, Major Chrystee

Hon secretary: Mr Liston