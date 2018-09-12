Of every 10 women with PCOS, six are teenagers

Dr Gowri Kulkarni By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In India, one in every 10 women suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a common endocrinal system disorder among women of reproductive age, according to a study by PCOS Society. Out of every 10 women diagnosed with PCOS, six are teenagers. The high incidence of PCOS among women and teenage girls has led to increased awareness about the disease in the country.

Teenage girls suffering from PCOS exhibit a range of symptoms such as fatigue, unwanted hair growth, acne, pelvic pain, headaches, weight gain, sleep problems and mood swings. If the condition is left unchecked or undiagnosed, it can lead to several health problems including infertility. Most of the symptoms start after puberty, develop during the late teens and enter into early adulthood. Girls with PCOS typically experience irregular periods or amenorrhea, the absence of menstruation.

PCOS is a lifestyle disease that makes the ovary enlarged with small cysts developing in them. Though the effects of the disease on the body are tremendous, PCOS can definitely be cured with a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and proper food intake. Here, let’s take a look at how teenage girls can reverse the symptoms of PCOS with the right diet.

Low carb high-fat diet

Instead of opting for a conventional weight loss programme, restrict your carb intake and include good fats in your daily diet. Get your required dose of carbs from fresh vegetables and other high fibre sources and focus on eating good quality fats for maximum benefit. Cook vegetables and meats in healthy fats such as grass-fed butter, coconut oil and extra-virgin olive oil. Other healthy sources of fat include avocados, nuts, coconut milk and fatty fish. Refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta and pastries can easily shoot up the insulin levels and worsen the symptoms to promote abdominal fat storage.

Give fast foods a skip

Limit your food intake from restaurants, hotels and the ones that contain trans-fatty acids, especially deep fried foods and packed foods that are not labelled as trans-fat free. Cut down on saturated fats and opt for lean meats, fat-free dairy, fat-free dressing, white meat and skinless poultry. Steam, bake, grill or even microwave foods to avoid excess oil intake. Use oils like olive oil that are high in unsaturated fats. Overall, limit your intake of processed foods, and sugary and starchy items.

Add dietary supplements

Dietary supplements like vitamin B Complex, vitamin D3, magnesium, chromium, Alpha Lipoic Acid(ALA), myo-inositol, berberine and pomegranate extract provide sufficient nutrients to the body. They support the body’s ability to use insulin optimally and keep the blood sugar levels under check. Using ayurvedic herbal combinations can also help to balance the hormonal system.

Eat three meals a day

Skipping meals regularly can have negative consequences on the body. Skipping meals can lead to hormonal imbalances and may cause fertility problems. Do not skip meals and ensure that you eat three regular meals a day. Limit the gap between meals and try to munch on healthy snacks like nuts or fruits to maintain stable blood sugar levels and diminish extreme hunger.

Perform regular workouts

Teenage girls should make exercise a part of their daily schedule. They should be actively involved in sports or take out time to walk, jog, swim and perform yoga. Girls can even try out fun workouts like Zumba in their fight against PCOS.

— The doctor is the Head of Medical Operations, DocsApp Medical App