Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to visit Mount Carmel

 Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was in the city on Tuesday as a part of his Youth and Truth month-long campaign that was launched in Delhi on September 4.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev addressing media at the Press Club in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was in the city on Tuesday as a part of his Youth and Truth month-long campaign that was launched in Delhi on September 4. He faces questions on social, political, personal, religious and spiritual issues as a part of the campaign from youngsters in colleges across the country. 

He has set out with the concept of exploring truth "not with the seriousness of a gospel but with playfulness of gossip."He will be meeting women at Mount Carmel College on Wednesday and will be visiting the Regional Institute of Engineering in Mysuru on Saturday. On Sunday, he will be visiting Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru. 

"The questions range from sexuality, drugs, parents, to relationships and the answers aren't laced with advice, morals, philosophies or teachings," assured Sadhguru.In a video shown at a press meet on Tuesday, he is seen riding bikes, playing golf and participating in go-karting. Youngsters are seen asking him questions on marriage, education and self-confidence.  

