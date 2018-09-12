Home Cities Bengaluru

Startup customises food to speed-up your recovery  

Research and development team working on NutriParadise products in the lab

By K Rathna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Central Food Technological Research Institute-incubated (CFTRI) startup is pioneering the kind of food patients at hospitals eat. NutriParadise Foods is the first company in India to develop therapeutic food products for diabetic patients, pregnant women and for other illness as well.

Backed by Jain Group of Institutions (JGI) and Mysuru-based  Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-CFTRI, the B2B company in the food and health sector, concentrates on providing healthy and nutritious food to hospitalised patients with special dietary requirements.

Team of CFTRI scientists, nutrionists and food technologists

NutriParadise is the brainchild of Vijaysurya. He started the neutraceutical company in 2014 in Bengaluru. With four years of experience in research with CFTRI scientists, Vijaysurya has come up with meals formulated for various diseases.

“ Our GI 55 Kichdi product for instance, is designed specifically for those diagnosed with diabetes. It has achieved the milestone of serving more than 1.5 lakh people since its inception. All our products are made to help fasten the recovery of an ailing patient. We did this after extensive research with a team of CFTRI scientists, nutritionists, and food technologists working on the products,” the CEO says.

“ We have partnered with five hospitals and soon, the company will diversify to B2C, that is we will deliver directly to customers. Our parameters involve the pairing of nutrition, flavor and design,” Vijay adds.

Their health drink ‘ProPotion’ is meant for all patients in general. Omega 3 chutney powder and Spirulina Riegal are both meant for pregnant women, where in the latter aims to help development of the foetus’ brain.

The startup is in process of expanding their product portfolio for patients suffering from ailments related to Gastro-intestine, Chronic kidney disease (CKD), Cancer, Cardiac, Neurology and Fatty Liver.
Vijaysurya says: “I want to bring a treat to the treatment. The company tailors meals and dietary requirements with utmost care and scientific knowledge to optimise good health and nutrition. 

We employ a model of distribution which allows channels from a producer to directly reach the end customers, in order to make it a faster process. We are currently developing a dashboard to monitor all the logistics through a web platform.”

