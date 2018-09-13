Bangalore Development Authority to plant 68,800 saplings in city

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has proposed to plant 68,800 saplings in the current 2018-19 financial year in the city. An action plan has been prepared for planting and maintenance of all the 68,800 saplings and the same has been placed before the board of the authority for approval. A statement to this effect was made by R Gopinath, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), BDA, before Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty, who was hearing a complaint filed by one Saidatta concerning felling of trees owing to theft or development activities in the city.

Gopinath also informed the Lokayukta that the process of planting the saplings would be completed within three months and the authority will submit a report. He also informed that saplings were not planted in the last one year in the city.

On the other hand, BBMP has also placed a status report dated September 5, 2018, before the Lokayukta stating that steps have been taken to prosecute those who have caused destruction of trees and charge-sheet has been filed and the matter is pending trial before the court.

Considering the steps taken by the BBMP to prosecute the miscreants , the Lokayukta closed the complaint while giving liberty to the complainant to file a fresh complaint if need arises.

The Lokayukta said it was needless to mention that apart from BBMP and BDA officials, it was the prime duty of the police officers attached to both the Palike and the authority to monitor unauthorised activities of miscreants destroying plants/trees and to take effective steps by initiating FIR either by themselves or through the jurisdictional police.

‘Not just planting saplings, but it is your duty to maintain them’

“It is needless to point out that it is the duty of both BBMP and BDA to not only plant saplings, but also maintain and protect them ... It cannot be disputed that trees are the assets and the property of BBMP and BDA. Nobody can be allowed to cause damage or destruction of plants/trees by committing theft, etc. Therefore, it is the duty of the police officers of BBMP and BDA to take remedial measures to protect plants/ trees and punish the miscreants by initiating criminal proceedings”, the Lokayukta said.

Any failure on the part of the officials concerned of BBMP and BDA, same has to be considered as maladministration on their part, the Lokayukta warned.