Bengaluru: Four of family killed after their car rams into bus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four members of a family were killed and another sustained serious injuries when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Vajra bus near the ISRO Junction on Old Airport Road in Doddanekkundi, on Wednesday. They were returning home from a funeral.

The incident took place in the afternoon and according to police, the driver of the car lost control at a high speed and collided with the bus with such force that it took around 45 minutes for the wreckage to be pulled out from under the bus body. No passengers aboard the bus were hurt, the police said.

The deceased are Lavin (24), Nirmala (50), Yedamma, and Reena. Lavin was driving the car while Nirmala, his mother, was sitting in the front seat. The fifth passenger, Swaradeeja, a relative, escaped with injuries. All were residents of Munekollala.

According to the police, the accident took place around 2.40 pm when they were returning to Marathahalli from Ulsoor. A police officer said Lavin was speeding and as the car crossed the ISRO Junction and reached Doddanekkundi, he lost control of the vehicle.

In order to stop, he tried to turn the car which then veered to the right side of the road and hit the bus which was coming in the opposite direction.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Vajra bus had left from the Vaidehi depot and was headed towards HAL.

“The driver and passengers in the car were killed on the spot. Two more, Reena and Yedamma, succumbed to their injuries in hospital,” a police officer added.

Meanwhile, the bodies were shifted to a private hospital by the police and the family was informed.

A medical report has also been sought to find out if Lavin was driving under the influence of alcohol. The police have registered a case of death owing to negligent driving and investigations are on.