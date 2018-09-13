Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara warns cops against turning police stations into realty addas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara took senior police officers to task after the Karnataka High Court sent a notice warning police officials to refrain from handling civil cases in police stations. Speaking at a crime review meeting held at the police commissioner's office on Wednesday, he said the government will take stern action in case of any dereliction of duty and nexus with criminals.

"I have received reports about senior police officers indulging in real estate 'dealings' and turning police stations into real estate 'addas'. This will not be tolerated," he said.

Highlighting the need for police personnel to be public friendly, he said that traffic police should be on the roads managing traffic instead of "sitting in police stations". Reacting to reports about abusive conduct of traffic police and an organised cartel of bribery in the guise of drunken driving, he said that more body cameras will be given to police personnel.

"The 50 body cameras distributed so far have proven to be of good use in terms of recording events that will come in handy to prove whether or not a policeman is abusive with the public. More cameras will be ordered for all the 44 traffic police stations in the city."

So far 50 body cameras have been distributed in seven traffic police stations – Cubbon Park, Ulsoor, High Grounds, Shivajinagar, Wilson Garden, Ashok Nagar and Upparpet.

He also instructed the police to identify overstaying foreign nationals and deport them immediately. "Overstaying foreign nationals, especially African nationals residing in North East and South East divisions, indulging in criminal activities has gone up and this has to be kept under watch. Senior police officials will be held responsible if they fail to take action," he said.

Patrolling gets a thumbs up

The minister appreciated the police patrolling, reduction in the number of chain snatching cases and increasing arrests under the Goonda Act for drug peddlers. “This reduction in the number of crimes should be maintained and more work has to be done towards maintaining law and order in the city,” he said. Patrolling during the elections had helped seized `12 crore cash and 12 crore worth of gold. He added that all the ASI’s in the city will be given service revolvers. The move comes after some police personnel were attacked by rowdy sheeters in the city. The minister sought a detailed report on the number of such attacks.

MORE MEN TO BE HIRED

Acknowledging that the police department needs more manpower in the city, he said 6,500 of the 24,875 posts are vacant. “Efforts are being made to hire more men. There are many who are already being trained for the posts,” he said.

Traffic cops to get PoS machines

In order to make it easier for the public to pay fines, more Point of Sales (PoS) machines have been given to the traffic police. One can pay fines by simply using ATM cards. Traffic personnel have been given 600 PoS. They were also given five Gixxer bikes with in-built first aid kit, traffic clear siren and walkie talkies.

Housing project to be completed soon

The ongoing housing project for policemen, which was started three years ago, will be completed soon. Nearly 11,000 houses are yet to be constructed, he said.

Salaries to go up

The minister said that the salaries of police personnel, especially

low-rank officers, will soon be revised and increased.