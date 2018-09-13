Home Cities Bengaluru

Mysuru’s DFRL will be chef for astronauts on Gaganyaan

Defence Food Research Laboratories (DFRL) will play a key role in providing food products for astronauts on Gaganyaan — the first human space programme by India.

Published: 13th September 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

A stall at an Army Management Studies Board seminar on ‘Empowering field Army through food technology’ at Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre and College in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence Food Research Laboratories (DFRL) will play a key role in providing food products for astronauts on Gaganyaan — the first human space programme by India. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which will implement the project, is already in talks with the Mysuru-based agency for the same.

DFRL, whose products were already part of Rakesh Sharma's menu on the space expedition aboard Russia's Soyuz T-11 in 1984, is confident that more of its products will be used by astronauts during the country's first indigenous space expedition scheduled for 2022.

A D Semwal, associate director and head, technology transfer division, DFRL, said ISRO had approached DFRL regarding the Gaganyaan scheme.

"DFRL scientists will give a presentation to ISRO on the products that are developed by DFRL. ISRO will have to assess the products and take a call on the products they would like to use," he said.

Currently, DFRL has food products that have a shelf life of 18 months, which can be extended up to 36 months. Semwal was speaking on the sidelines of an Army Training Command-sponsored Army Management Studies Board seminar on 'empowering field Army through food technology' at Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre and College.

Sources said Sharma had used mango bars developed by DFRL during his voyage in 1984. ISRO and DFRL have held three rounds of talks regarding the issue, sources added.

During the exhibition held as part of the seminar, various technologies developed by DFRL, Central Food Technological Research Institute and private firms were displayed. Among the recent innovations of DFRL were three varieties of medicine for sea-sickness — nutribite, fruit leather and ginger tamarind extract. Other products included ready-to-eat food, juices, preservatives and detection kits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DFRL astronauts Gaganyaan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru