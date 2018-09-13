Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Reactionary feminism will not help’

He also discussed the country's education scenario by talking about his own school days. 

Published: 13th September 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “A feminism movement which is reactionary in nature is not the answer as trying to be equal with men would cause more suffering to women as they start ignoring the finer aspects of being feminine in order to participate on par with men in the economy,” Isha foundation leader Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, told students of the Mount Carmel College in the city on Wednesday.

Jaggi Vasudev during his interaction with Mount Carmel students on Wednesday

The over 150-minute talk focused on several issues of the day with the popular guru discussing a range of topics from casual relationships, decriminalisation of homosexuality to the influence of social media.

Sadhguru attributed male domination to economics being given priority in the world. Endorsing equal opportunities for all, he said that reactionary feminism would be akin to one kind of injustice leading to another kind.

