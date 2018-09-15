Bengaluru: Woman, infant run over by vehicle, hubby injured

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:IN a hit-and-run case, a 28-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed their two-wheeler near Lumbini Gardens at Hebbal on Thursday night. The husband, who was riding the vehicle, suffered injuries.

The deceased are Surekha and her daughter Aaradhya (3). The woman, her child and her husband Raghavendra Pujar were returning home from his sister’s house at Hegdenagar, where they had been to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi.

The road was in a bad condition and there was some water clogging too.The family hailed from Kundapura in Udupi. The couple used to run a tea stall on CBI Road and were residents of RT Nagar since 20 years.

At 10.30 pm, Raghavendra took a wrong route while returning from Hegdenagar and went towards Veeranapalya on Nagawara Main Road. Then, he asked a passerby for directions to reach RT Nagar and took a turn at Lumbini Garden.

As it was dark, he slowed down his two-wheeler when a speeding vehicle rammed into them. Surekha and Aaradhya died on the spot. Around 10.45 pm, a passer-by alerted the traffic police.The bodies were shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital, and after autopsy, the family left for their native place to conduct the last rites.

In his police statement, Raghavendra said he failed to notice the vehicle which hit his scooter. His daughter was asleep and Surekha lost balance as soon as the speeding vehicle hit their scooter and both were run over.

“There is no CCTV camera near the spot. Efforts are on to trace the vehicle. The driver did not even help the victims after hitting the scooter,” the officer said.Raju Pujar, elder brother of Raghavendra, told TNIE, “One of the vehicle riders stopped his bike and helped Raghavendra, but he also did not notice the speeding vehicle”.