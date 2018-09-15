Home Cities Bengaluru

BESCOM simplifies rooftop solar application process

The previous application process, however, according to prospective users, was too cumbersome and confusing.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:47 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Electricity consumers looking to install solar power generation panels will not have to worry anymore about “complicated” application forms given out by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) as a new and simplified process was launched on Friday.

Till date, around 1,300 solar rooftop photo voltaic (SRTPV) installations have been commissioned by BESCOM and they have a total installed capacity of 98 megawatt peak (MWp), the measuring unit for solar PV installations.

The previous application process, however, according to prospective users, was too cumbersome and confusing. “The need of the hour is to promote SRTPV for using the available clean energy source,” a BESCOM official said.  Accordingly, CM Kumaraswamy on Friday launched the new application process and presented it to members of trade bodies.

“The new online application is more user-friendly and transparent. It is also time-bound and at every stage, the file will be processed within the stipulated time, without any delay,” a statement from BESCOM said.
While there is a lot of interest in the city for the solar rooptop units, the process previously took up to seven months for approval.

