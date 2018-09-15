Kempe Gowda International Airport joins hands with firm to boost passenger experience

Home Cities Bengaluru

According to an official release, the move will improve operational efficiency and enhance the passenger experience at the airport.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The ongoing digitalisation across the Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIA) received further thrust on Friday with the inking of an agreement between the airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd and Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics (SPPAL).

According to an official release, the move will improve operational efficiency and enhance the passenger experience at the airport. Artificial Intelligence, State of the art Data Analysis and the Internet of
Things (IoT) applications will be deployed, the release said.

Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL, said, “Our aim is to introduce more digitally advanced, innovative services and products at the Bengaluru Airport to ensure that passengers and partners have the advantage of future forward technologies, in a seamless operating environment. Siemens has always worked closely with BIAL as both investor and technology partner. With the signing of the MoU for digitalisation, we are once again gearing up for a leading position in India together with SPPAL.”
BIAL was not able to give specifics about it. “We are still working out the details. The digitalisation will take place across the entire airport,” said a spokesperson.

Online campaign for rail link to airport

Bengaluru: A campaign on online platform, change.org, calling for rail connectivity to the airport at the earliest has garnered 1,911 signatures as on Friday night. “I started this campaign mainly to create awareness among the public of a railway line available just in the vicinity of the KIA airport that is grossly underutilised,” Rajkumar Dugar told Express. In his post, he makes a strong plea for running trains to the airport from both Yesvantpur and Baiyappanahalli railway stations that will converge at Yelahanka and proceed to the airport.Dugar hoped the campaign creates awareness as well as put pressure on the Bangalore International Airport Limited, State and Railways to fast track this project and ensure trains to airport by mid-2019.

