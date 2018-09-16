Dry waste collectors protest against BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Operators of dry waste collection centres (DWCC) staged a protest against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike at Town Hall on Saturday over non-payment of wages for periods ranging from six to 11 months.The operators, along with members of the organisation Hasiru Dala, submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Shashidhar, who assured that all bills will be settled by Wednesday.

Their demands also included upgradation of DWCCs, issue of permanent work orders and direct payment of ESI and PF to operators. They claim that as several operators may not meet the criteria to avail PF and ESI, a permanent arrangement was needed. The operators stressed that they had not stopped collection of dry waste despite not being paid. As per orders from the BBMP Commissioner, DWCC bills have to be paid by the 7th of every month.