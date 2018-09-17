Home Cities Bengaluru

Musical tribute tracing Kapoor clan’s ‘rishtey’ to Bollywood

Anecdotes about experiences with the Kapoor clan, as well as the stories behind certain songs, will be the highlight of the concert being organised by Maam Entertainment.

Asha Bhosle at a previous concert by Maam Entertainment.

BENGALURU: Maam Entertainment, which has organised some memorable concerts, is back again to take music lovers on a nostalgia trip with Titan Rishtey — a musical tribute to the Kapoor clan. From Raj to Ranbir, the concert will pay tribute to these Bollywood legends.

“Rishtey means relationship, so we at Maam Entertainment wanted to thank our audiences and sponsors for their unique and thriving relationship with us and making these events a success since we started  in 2004,” said Aloke Biswas, founder Maam Entertainment, adding, “What better way to do this than by highlighting the iconic Kapoor family, starting from Raj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and their tremendous relationship, significance and contribution to Bollywood.”

The highlight of the concert will be the presence of singer and actor Shailendra Singh, who will be at the event. “Raj Kapoor, who was looking to launch his son Rishi Kapoor, spotted Shailendra, who was just 19 years old at the time. Raj Kapoor felt that a new voice was needed for Rishi in his debut movie Bobby. Shailendra became an instant hit, and also acted in several movies. Apart from Raj Kapoor, he has lent his voice to all the actors in the family,” says Aloke.

The concert will not just be all songs. Anecdotes will also be recount experiences with the Kapoor clan, as well as the stories behind certain songs. For example, the story behind the making of the entire song sequence Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi from the movie Awara and what went behind the song Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan from Mera Naam Joker. Shailendra will also sing some of his hits.

Besides Shailendra, singers from the city — Sinchan Dixit, Samanvitha Sharma and Govind Kurnool — will also render a number of songs. Kinjal Chatterjee, a Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contest winner, and Sarvesh Mishra, who is famous for his Rafi-like voice, will also perform.

Where and when
Rishtey is happening on September 23, 6.30pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets are priced at `1,300, `1100, `800, `499 and `350, and are available online on www.bookmyshow.com. For more information, call Maam Entertainment at 9845447130

