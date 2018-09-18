Bengaluru civic agencies blocking drains with construction debris

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With various civic agencies including BBMP, BDA, BMRCL and BWSSB undertaking construction works in the city, debris from the projects have blocked drains. At present, these civic agencies have undertaken at least 30 mega projects, including flyovers, signal-free corridors, white topping of roads, underpasses and Metro work. Most of these works have been going on for the past many months. The agencies have dug up roads, demolished parts of various structures and even dumped materials on the roads, which then find their way to drains and make it difficult for rainwater to flow. This in turn is causing flooding.

At Okalipuram, BBMP’s work on a signal-free corridor has been moving at a snail’s pace for the last three years. A BBMP official told Express, “The primary drains covered with slabs are blocked in between. This is due to the dust and debris. We cannot remove the silt till we complete the work. Since it is a long-term work, drains will be blocked at some point. We are aware of water being stagnant on roads but we are helpless.”

Traffic expert Prof M N Sreehari blamed the authorities for not clearing construction waste and debris from time to time. “The waste material, especially cement that goes inside drains, will become hard just after few days. This is an obstacle to the water flow. When drains are blocked, water naturally comes to the road surface, damaging it in the process. This is why the newly-laid roads will not last long,” he added