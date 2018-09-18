Bengaluru police officers to go the extra mile to become friends of students

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Soon, police officers in the city will be seen in schools and colleges once a month, albeit without guns or batons and bereft of their strict police image, and lend an ear to the students.City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar has instructed the inspector- and Assistant Commissioner of Police- level officers to visit schools and colleges in their respective jurisdiction at least once a month and interact with students. This exercise aims to build a good rapport with the students.

In a recent meeting with senior police officers, Suneel Kumar gave oral instructions to them to make this a regular exercise and submit a detailed report to the Deputy Commissioners of Police, and if needed send a copy to the Commissioner.

Confirming this to The New Indian Express, Suneel Kumar said, “This idea came up when we were recently discussing about drug menace in school and college campuses. I have asked inspector- and ACP- level officers to visit schools and colleges in their jurisdiction at least once a month and hear the problems of students.”

According to the Commissioner, “It is common for children to fear the police. This is time to change the image of our profession in the minds and hearts of children. We hope this new exercise will help us build a good rapport with students.”

During the visit, police officers will hear the grievances of school and college children. For example, issues like drug menace in the campus, POCSO related matters, corporal punishment, harassment or ragging and overstaying of foreign students, which the children were scared to share with anybody, can be freely conveyed to the police officers.

“This is basically to prove that the police are also friendly and there is no need to fear them. When we become friendly with the children, they will automatically share their problems,” said Suneel Kumar.