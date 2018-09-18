Cultural event to raise funds for flood victims

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Dhaara, which stands for the coming together of the maestros of Indian Classical art forms, is an event being organised by Nirupama and Rajendra — Bengaluru-based duo who have been actively involved as dancers, choreographers, teachers and producers for over 25 years.

The event is intended at rehabilitating the flood affected communities of Kodagu and Kerala.“Rajendra and I, as artistes, follow current affairs and get affected with whatever goes on around the world, and we reflect on all of it through dance. Artistes, irrespective of where they come from, have the urge to do good in the world, and music and dance have the incredible power to heal,” says Nirupama, who founded the Abhinava Dance Company along with Rajendra in 1996.

When asked about how the event will help rehabilitate flood-affected communities, Nirupama says that the money collected from ticket sales will be used to “provide the basic life essentials such as reconstruction of homes, restoring vital occupations, reconstructing schools, and also a wellness centre for counselling and trauma management.”

The highlight of the event is the number of talented artistes on board - apart from Nirupama and Rajendra, are Jayanthi Kumaresh and R Kumaresh on the veena and violin, and Praveen D Rao and Pramath Kiran, who are both percussionists.Dhaara is being held on October 20 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, at 7 pm.