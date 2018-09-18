Home Cities Bengaluru

With no walls, officers use flyover as roof at Byatarayanapura chowki

There are four policemen working at Byatarayanapura police chowki, including a woman constable. This chowki was set up a few weeks ago.

Published: 18th September 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Byatarayanapura police chowki operates from under the flyover on Mysore Road l Shriram BN

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : To bring down the rising crime rate at Nayandahalli Junction — one of the busiest locations in the city — Bengaluru Police have set up a chowki with hi-tech gadgets on road junctions for public safety. However, the chowki has no walls, with only the BDA flyover on Outer Ring Road acting as a roof to save the personnel from getting drenched in the rain or roasted under a scorching sun. 

There are four policemen working at Byatarayanapura police chowki, including a woman constable. This chowki was set up a few weeks ago. There is a small 2X2 storeroom where constables keep their gadgets, with chairs and a table outside.

“It is difficult to cross this road as it is dusty with many vehicles passing. I feel sad seing police personnel, including a woman constable, made to sit in such a place, especially when senior police officials sit in closed AC rooms. It is sad that junior officers are allotted such unhygienic places,” Shruthi Naveen, who uses the Metro from Nayandahalli Metro Station regularly told City Express.

The lady constable has to walk to the nearest BBMP pay-and-use toilet, for which she has to cross the busy road and walk further. For the men, when they have to go, the roadside beckons.DCP (West) Ravi Channannavar,  said this is one of the busiest junctions, connecting many parts of the city, including Bengaluru South, Kengeri, Chandralayout, Vijayanagar and towards KR market/Chamarajpet. Several get down at this junction from cabs, buses and KSRTC/BMTC buses early in the morning.  

“We have registered many mugging cases here. There are instances wherein a person was stabbed as someone wanted to steal his mobile phone. This is when we decided we should set up a chowki here. It's been a few weeks, and the crime rate here has come down,” he said. Channannavar said that they have installed 12 CCTV cameras at major points, and the personnel are given hi-tech gadgets, including weapons. While pointing out the pathetic state, he said they will provide them with proper infrastructure facilities at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju