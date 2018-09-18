With no walls, officers use flyover as roof at Byatarayanapura chowki

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : To bring down the rising crime rate at Nayandahalli Junction — one of the busiest locations in the city — Bengaluru Police have set up a chowki with hi-tech gadgets on road junctions for public safety. However, the chowki has no walls, with only the BDA flyover on Outer Ring Road acting as a roof to save the personnel from getting drenched in the rain or roasted under a scorching sun.

There are four policemen working at Byatarayanapura police chowki, including a woman constable. This chowki was set up a few weeks ago. There is a small 2X2 storeroom where constables keep their gadgets, with chairs and a table outside.

“It is difficult to cross this road as it is dusty with many vehicles passing. I feel sad seing police personnel, including a woman constable, made to sit in such a place, especially when senior police officials sit in closed AC rooms. It is sad that junior officers are allotted such unhygienic places,” Shruthi Naveen, who uses the Metro from Nayandahalli Metro Station regularly told City Express.

The lady constable has to walk to the nearest BBMP pay-and-use toilet, for which she has to cross the busy road and walk further. For the men, when they have to go, the roadside beckons.DCP (West) Ravi Channannavar, said this is one of the busiest junctions, connecting many parts of the city, including Bengaluru South, Kengeri, Chandralayout, Vijayanagar and towards KR market/Chamarajpet. Several get down at this junction from cabs, buses and KSRTC/BMTC buses early in the morning.

“We have registered many mugging cases here. There are instances wherein a person was stabbed as someone wanted to steal his mobile phone. This is when we decided we should set up a chowki here. It's been a few weeks, and the crime rate here has come down,” he said. Channannavar said that they have installed 12 CCTV cameras at major points, and the personnel are given hi-tech gadgets, including weapons. While pointing out the pathetic state, he said they will provide them with proper infrastructure facilities at the earliest.