Gauri Lankesh murder case: SIT to seek custody of Vasudeo Suryavanshi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka SIT investigating the Gauri Lankesh’s murder case will soon seek custody of Vasudeo Suryavanshi alias Mechanic alias Uncle. He was arrested recently by the Maharashtra ATS in connection with the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi and Gauri.

During interrogation, he has reportedly revealed to Maharashtra ATS that he had dismantled a bike, and disposed its parts at various locations at Beed in Maharashtra. The agency claimed it has recovered the bike.“We are soon going to seek custody of Vasudeo as we suspect that the bike used for the murder was supplied by him,” a police officer from SIT said.

In the raids conducted at the residences of Suryavanshi, police have seized two cars and six motorcycles, along with other suspicious material. The Karnataka SIT believes that the bike could be the one Waghmare and Miskin used to kill Gauri.