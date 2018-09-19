Home Cities Bengaluru

Gauri Lankesh murder case: SIT to seek custody of Vasudeo Suryavanshi

Vasudeo Suryavanshi was arrested recently by the Maharashtra ATS in connection with the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi and Gauri.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Late senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka SIT investigating the Gauri Lankesh’s murder case will soon seek custody of Vasudeo Suryavanshi alias Mechanic alias Uncle. He was arrested recently by the Maharashtra ATS in connection with the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi and Gauri.

During interrogation, he has reportedly revealed to Maharashtra ATS that he had dismantled a bike, and disposed its parts at various locations at Beed in Maharashtra. The agency claimed it has recovered the bike.“We are soon going to seek custody of Vasudeo as we suspect that the bike used for the murder was supplied by him,” a police officer from SIT said.

In the raids conducted at the residences of Suryavanshi, police have seized two cars and six motorcycles, along with other suspicious material. The Karnataka SIT believes that the bike could be the one Waghmare and Miskin used to kill Gauri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gauri Lankesh Gauri Lankesh murder case Vasudeo Suryavanshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju