Home Cities Bengaluru

Integrated MEMU coach care centre commissioned at Banaswadi

Krishi Infratech has built the Centre for Railways at a cost of Rs 17.78 crore.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Mainline electrical multiple units (MEMU) trains of Bengaluru Railway Division no longer need to go up to railway workshops in Tamil Nadu for major repair works. Without any fanfare, a fully-integrated coach care centre was commissioned at Banaswadi on Tuesday by General Manager of South Western Railway A K Gupta.

“In layman terms, this is like a one-stop point for taking care of trains, like workshops exist for cars or two-wheelers,” a senior Railway official explained. Krishi Infratech has built the Centre for Railways at a cost of Rs 17.78 crore.

A new maintenance shed running into 168m X 20m and extension of an existing MEMU shed by an additional 70m have been created here. “Both conventional coaches as well as MEMU trains which extend up to 12 coaches,  including that for future suburban trains, can be examined and taken care of here,” a senior Railway official said.

Another official said, “The present 12-coach MEMU coaches had to be taken up to Avadi or Tambaram workshops in Tamil Nadu  for major repairs. From now, it can be done at Banaswadi,” he said. Conventional coaches had to be taken up to KSR railway station for maintenance and some of them can be maintained at Banaswadi henceforth. It will help the Baiyappanahalli Coaching Terminal expected to be commissioned early next year, he said.  

Ten coaches can be stabled here at any given time. “The Stabling Line runs to 386 m while the Shunting Neck (where trains take a turn and cross between lines)  runs to 405 m, “ the source said.  A special aspect is an Inspection Platform. “This will help us examine the under-gear of the coaches,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mainline electrical multiple units MEMU trains coach care centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju