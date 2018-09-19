Karnataka’s largest Amazon fulfilment centre opens in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To expand its infrastructure footprint across the country, online retailer Amazon.in opened its largest fulfilment centre (FC) in Karnataka, in the city on Tuesday. The centre, located near Attibele, is spread across 350,000 sqft with around 2 million cubic feet of storage space. In Karnataka, Amazon has close to 3.5 million cubic feet of storage space. Presently, Amazon has more than 50 fulfilment centres in 13 states across the country with combined storage space of close to 20 million cubic feet.

Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of IT, BT & S&T, Government of Karnataka, said, “Amazon India’s further investment in Karnataka with the launch of their largest fulfilment centre signifies the growing interest of large global enterprises in the state. The FC will enable small & medium businesses selling locally created products such as apparel and handicraft to service customers seamlessly across the country. It will also provide support to the local economy by enabling the growth of ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation, logistics, and hospitality across the state.

We are committed to enabling the ease of doing business and helping companies like Amazon to expand their presence in Karnataka.”The fulfilment centre in Karnataka will cater to customer demand for products like consumer electronics, appliances, smartphones and consumable, and will be a logistics hub for the internet giant to deliver products to its customers.