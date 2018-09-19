Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka’s largest Amazon fulfilment centre opens in Bengaluru

The centre, located near Attibele, is spread across 350,000 sqft with around 2 million cubic feet of storage space.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon’s fulfilment centre which was opened near Attibele on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To expand its infrastructure footprint across the country, online retailer Amazon.in opened its largest fulfilment centre (FC) in Karnataka, in the city on Tuesday. The centre, located near Attibele, is spread across 350,000 sqft with around 2 million cubic feet of storage space. In Karnataka, Amazon has close to 3.5 million cubic feet of storage space. Presently, Amazon has more than 50 fulfilment centres in 13 states across the country with combined storage space of close to 20 million cubic feet.

Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of IT, BT & S&T, Government of Karnataka, said, “Amazon India’s further investment in Karnataka with the launch of their largest fulfilment centre signifies the growing interest of large global enterprises in the state. The FC will enable small & medium businesses selling locally created products such as apparel and handicraft to service customers seamlessly across the country. It will also provide support to the local economy by enabling the growth of ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation, logistics, and hospitality across the state.

We are committed to enabling the ease of doing business and helping companies like Amazon to expand their presence in Karnataka.”The fulfilment centre in Karnataka will cater to customer demand for products like consumer electronics, appliances, smartphones and consumable, and will be a logistics hub for the internet giant to deliver products to its customers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amazon Amazon fulfilment centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju