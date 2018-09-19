There should not be a single pothole in Bengaluru by tomorrow: Karnataka HC to BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After putting an end to unauthorised hoardings/flex menace in city, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday has directed the BBMP to fill all potholes in city by tomorrow.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justicei SG Pandit has set this deadline to BBMP considering the safety of motorists, after hearing a public interest litigation.

“BBMP should ensure that there should not be a single pothole by working overnight”, HC said while pulled up the BBMP for pathetic state roads that are posing threat to lives of people.

The court also took serious exception to the BBMP officials for not placing a single Measurement Book maintained for the works done to fill the potholes.

Meanwhile, the BBMP informed that there are still 1,655 potholes across city. The court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.

