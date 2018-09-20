Home Cities Bengaluru

Daily-wage earner found strangled to death in Bengaluru

Police said Raj left home around 7.30 pm on Tuesday after telling his wife that he was getting food for her but did not return.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old construction labourer was strangled to death by unidentified persons in Veerasagar in Yelahanka New Town on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Wednesday when passers-by saw the body and alerted the police. The deceased is Sagai Raj, a native of Tamil Nadu, who was living in a shed along with his wife.

Police said Raj left home around 7.30 pm on Tuesday after telling his wife that he was getting food for her but did not return. As he did not turn up till late night, his wife, along with neighbours, went to look for him but couldn’t find him anywhere. On Wednesday morning, some passers-by noticed the body in a bush and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.Preliminary investigations revealed that the assailants had strangled him using a rope and fled the scene. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

