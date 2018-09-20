Home Cities Bengaluru

Innovation in construction will come from students: Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University

Karisiddappa said it was important to make civil engineering students aware of different types of concrete, including the eco-friendly kind.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Karisiddappa said civil engineering students have a big role to play in coming up with innovative practices in the construction industry. He was speaking at the International Seminar To meet Housing and Infrastructure Challenges organised by Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) at NIMHANS here on Wednesday. The seminar will be held from Wednesday to Saturday.  

Karisiddappa said it was important to make civil engineering students aware of different types of concrete, including the eco-friendly kind. Stressing on the responsibility that civil engineers have, he joked, “If a doctor commits a mistake, it is buried. If a civil engineer does it, it is monumental.”  He said civil engineering students needed to learn about other disciplines too. He said the Indian Concrete Institute could help students from rural areas understand engineering concepts.  

ICI President Vivek Naik said India ranked 40th out of 167 nations in the global competitive index, and its ranking was actually low because it had received a low score in the parameter termed ‘spirit of innovation.’ He said, “We need to change methods of financing and resource management to improve our innovation levels. This is a challenge for the students.”

