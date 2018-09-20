Kannada film producer Prasanna R held for cheating banks to avail Rs 96 lakh loan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Seshadripuram police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly producing the same set of documents of his residence to three banks to avail Rs 96 lakh loan.

The arrested Prasanna R (43), a resident of Vijaynagar, is a film producer. Prasanna had produced Kannada film Neer Dose. A police officer said, “Based on a complaint by Dashika Ramesh, chief manager of Syndicate bank, Seshadripuram branch, Prasanna was arrested. He has been handed over to the judicial custody.”

Police said, “Prasanna, who owns a house in Kempapura Agrahara, had pledged forged documents as surety to Syndicate Bank to avail loan. The bank authorities, after evaluating his property, had sanctioned `38 lakh in 2015. A few months ago, bank officials came to know that Prasanna had submitted colour photocopies of the same property documents to Daivajna Credit Cooperative Society and Margadarshi Chits Karnataka Private Ltd and availed `20 lakh and `38 lakh loan, respectively. Bank officials approached Prasanna and sought an explanation. He then agreed to repay the loan and gave two cheques worth `10 lakh and `7 lakh in July. But both the cheques bounced. Ramesh then approached the police.”