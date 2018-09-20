Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka government seeks law department’s opinion

The government advocate submitted before the court that the draft notification had been prepared to do away with child locks in cabs.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it had forwarded the draft notification to the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department to bring an amendment to the  Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016, with regard to disengagement of child locks in the cabs.

The government advocate submitted before the court that the draft notification had been prepared to do away with child locks in cabs and the same was sent to the principal secretary of the transport department by the commissioner of transport on July 19, 2018.

The same had been forwarded to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department on September 18 and was pending. Two weeks’ time was required to finalise it, the advocate submitted.The division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S G Pandit observed that the state government needed two weeks’ time for this kind of serious issue. “Shall I send some officers? You tell what is to be done as it does not look proper to seek time of three weeks or four weeks casually when the matter is taken up for hearing,” the court observed while adjourning the case to October 10.

Bangalore Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (BSOG) had moved the High Court seeking directves to disengage child locks in cabs, saying there was an urgent need to curb the menace of crimes against women passengers travelling in taxis by doing away with the child lock system.

Contending that the crimes against women travelling in taxis had increased tremendously, BSOG said the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016 had a provision for switches/buttons mechanism, but needed to be amended to add an additional requirement to disengage the child lock feature permanently.

The petitioner said the authorities were in deep slumber despite crimes against women, such as molestation, rape and murder, were reported frequently in the city. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Child lock in cabs Karnataka High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina