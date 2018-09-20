Petrol bunk owner robbed by two men in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Two bike-borne men on Tuesday threatened a 65-year-old petrol bunk owner Sathya

narayana and escaped with Rs 5.71 lakh cash.

The incident took place around 10.30pm at HSR Layout. Police said, “Sathyanarayana, a resident of HSR Layout Sector-I, owns a petrol bunk on Outer Ring Road. Two men followed him on a bike and as soon as he got down from his car near his house, the miscreants pushed him and escaped with a bag containing cash after threatening him. The cash was the day’s collection of his business.” “We have gathered clues about the accused based on CCTV footage and efforts are on to nab them,” an officer said.