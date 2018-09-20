Home Cities Bengaluru

South Africa to ease visa norms for Indians

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South African Consulate General from Mumbai Maropene Ramokgopa said that the Visa process to visit South Africa will be eased further in the coming days, on Wednesday.

Speaking at a session on South African tourism organised by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), Ramokgopa said the South African government was in the process of simplifying the visa process in order to not only increase tourist flow into the country but also make stakeholders’ experience smoother and faster. She said: “We want to modernise the system and ease the burden as far as visa processing is concerned.”

The stakeholders and trade and travel partners at the session discussed the re-occurring challenges of Visa processing as one of the key issues which Indians travelling to South Africa face. 

