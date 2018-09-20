Woman auto driver set to start own driving school in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This is a story of persistence and grit overcoming all. A story of a female driver from Bengaluru who battled societal predujices and family opposition and is on-route to become an entrepreneur.

Noor Jahan turned to driving around 16 years ago when she found no other way to earn a livelihood. A week from now, she will be opening her own driving school — the Noor Jahan Driving School. She already has many students interested to enrol in her school, though it hasn’t even opened yet.

“My driving school is near my house, around the Satellite Bus Stop. As many as 200 students want to join the school. They are from various areas in the city, and from different backgrounds – both women and men,” says Noor, who will not only train her students, but also introduce them to the cab aggregator platforms.

Noor’s journey has been a long and arduous one. She started with driving cabs, and faced misogyny, discrimination and long, inflexible hours. Sometime ago, she shifted to driving an auto under Ola. “I was already familiar with driving and I thought this was the best option to become self-sufficient,” says Noor.

When she decided to become a driver, she was shunned by her family, who created many problems for her. They don’t talk to her anymore or come to her house. “I was questioned for the unconventional career path I took. Being a woman, I was made to question why I was taking up driving and not sitting at home,” she recalls.

Through all these problems, her husband has been a constant support. A tempo driver, he has encouraged her in all endeavours. “My husband has encouraged me a great deal. For starting the driving school, I borrowed some money and used my own savings. He has not created any hurdles for me,” she says.

Along with her husband, her four children have also been pillars of strength. “My older children take care of things like cooking and looking after the younger ones. My husband pitches in with the cooking. Although having to juggle a lot of things, I have the support of my family,” she signs off, adding that her eldest son will be one of the instructors at her driving school.