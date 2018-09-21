Home Cities Bengaluru

Burglar jumps from police station second floor, dies

The incident took place at Amruthahalli police station near Hebbal.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of alleged harassment by police, a 36-year-old habitual offender jumped from the second floor of a police station during interrogation. The incident took place at Amruthahalli police station near Hebbal. Senior police officers are investigating the case. Police officials, however, have ruled out harassment. The deceased is Satish alias Sketch Manja, a native of Madhugiri. 

Satish

A police officer said, “Based on a tip-off, Satish was brought to the station around 9.30 am and four crime staff were interrogating him in a burglary case. Two months ago, he had allegedly burgled a government employee’s house and had escaped with a booty.

Police had gathered information about Satish’s involvement and thus he was being interrogated. Around 12.15pm, he pushed one of the staff, ran towards the balcony and jumped. Though police immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Hebbal, he was declared brought dead.” 

Since he died during interrogation, the case has been handed over to CBI.
Police said, “Satish, who was involved in more than 20 burglary cases in and around the city, was earlier arrested by Tilaknagar, Kodigehalli and Basaveshwarnagar police on the same charges. During investigation he had given false information about his whereabouts. The body has been sent for postmortem.”“During the incident, the inspector wasn’t present at the station. He had gone on a special drive being conducted against drug menace,” an officer said.

