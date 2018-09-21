Home Cities Bengaluru

Dry spell continues across Karnataka in September  

However, due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal developing into a cyclone, fairly widespread rainfall is expected in North-interior and coastal Karnataka during the next three days

Published: 21st September 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even though light to moderate showers recorded in various parts of the State over the course of the week has come as a relief, only three districts in the State have received normal rainfall during the month of September. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) data indicated that apart from North-interior Karnataka, even coastal and Malnad regions have received almost no rainfall during September.

However, due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal developing into a cyclone, fairly widespread rainfall is expected in North-interior and coastal Karnataka during the next three days. During the same period, scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of South-interior Karnataka, according to C S Patil, in-charge director, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

Patil said that the ongoing dry spell in several parts of the State has worsened the conditions of agricultural drought in rain-fed regions of the State. Noting that the rainfall forecast will be of little use to crops grown in the Kharif season, he said that the rains might only benefit sowing for the Rabi season.

According to KSNDMC data, Kolar, Chamarajanagar and Chikkaballapur are the only three districts to have received normal rainfall in September, even though rainfall has been deficient for the overall monsoon season, which started in June.

While Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya, Hassan and Vijayapura districts have received deficient rainfall (lesser than normal by 20 to 59 per cent), 21 other districts, including Malnad and Coastal districts, have received scanty rainfall (less than normal by 60 to 99 per cent). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka rainfall scarcity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 