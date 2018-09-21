Karnataka government sanctions Rs 10 crore for PET-CT scan facility at Kidwai Memorial Institute

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for Positron emission tomography–computed tomography (PET-CT) scan facility at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, the foundation for which was laid here on Wednesday. The construction, spread over 13,201 sqft, is expected to be complete in 10 months.

Donors also donated a blood component separator for which patients were referred to hospitals outside previously. Kidwai is also planning to become the first major government e-hospital in the country digistising all its decades old records and going completely paperless.

“Platelet apheresis machine, worth Rs 80 lakh, was donated by Rotary and CommScope. We will get the `10-crore fund for PET-CT scan in the next budget,” said Dr Ramachandra C, Director, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.

Bone marrow transplant unit

“A tender for a bone marrow transplant unit will be called for in two weeks. A bone marrow transplant costs Rs 3 lakh-Rs 25 lakh. We want to provide this free of cost. The unit will be built over the operation theatre on the third floor of the hospital. Our records as old as 25-30 years will be guarded with security and digitised,” Dr Ramachandra C said.