Home Cities Bengaluru

Number of potholes in Bengaluru jump from 1,655 to 3,071 overnight

On Wednesday, the BBMP authorities informed the High Court that there were only 1,655 potholes.

Published: 21st September 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday had orally asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ensure zero potholes on the city roads. But overnight, the BBMP is actually staring at almost double the number of potholes on city roads as compared to the figure it had submitted before the court.

On Wednesday, the BBMP authorities informed the High Court that there were only 1,655 potholes. But when they submitted an affidavit on Thursday, the number surged to 3,071 potholes, of which authorities claim to have filled 899 on Wednesday night to meet the court’s  challenge to bring the number down to zero. They identified 1,416 fresh potholes within hours of  the high court taking them to task, with Dasarahalli zone alone showing up 502 new potholes, while West and East zones identified 10 potholes each.

The BBMP, however, got some relief on Thursday after the high court allowed its request to give three more days (till Monday) to complete filling all potholes across the city. But with the weatherman predicting more rains, they will have their work cut out.

Opposition Party Leader in BBMP Council Padmanabha Reddy said, “It is ridiculous to say BBMP, which is spread over more than 800 sqkm, has just 3,000 potholes. The potholes in the city are countless! Who counted them?” 

A senior BBMP officer, on condition of anonymity, told The New Indian Express that they did not have proper data on potholes in the city. “There is no count of potholes as many of them re-appear even after filling them. This apart, hundreds of potholes come up in each zone every day, it is a never-ending woe. The white topping and TenderSURE roads do not have potholes, but a vast majority of asphalted roads have potholes. Engineers do not keep count of it,’’ the official said. 

On Thursday, many potholes were seen on Bannerghatta Road, Adugodi, Shanthinagar, Koramanagala, Wilson Garden, Ulsoor, Chandra Layout, Vijaynagar, Rajajinagar, Okalipura, Malleswaram, Sheshadripura, Mysuru Road, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Peenya, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, JP Nagar, HBR Layout and other places. 

Opposition Party Leader in BBMP Council Padmanabha Reddy said, “It is ridiculous to say BBMP, which is spread over more than 800 sqkm, has just 3,000 potholes. The potholes in the city are countless!  Have they done any survey? This is nothing but misleading the high court. We demand an external third party to check the number of potholes, only then the truth will come out. The officials have given numbers according to their whims and fancies. As the Congress-JDS coalition failed to do their duty, high court has to intervene — advertisement hoardings to potholes, it might take garbage disposal in the coming days. It is sad that the court has to intervene and wake the BBMP up.” 

To make matters worse, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre is predicting moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru. BBMP engineers who are struggling to fill potholes will have a major challenge, besides the one set by the high court, although the deadline has been relaxed till Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru potholes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 