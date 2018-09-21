Tuberculosis incentives to be credited to bank accounts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tuberculosis (TB) is a notifiable disease and from April this year the government started giving Rs 500 incentive for any private healthcare provider that notified a TB case to the government and another Rs 500 to anyone who notified the government on the treatment outcome of that case (after ensuring that the patient completes his regimen).

Now, these benefits will be directly transferred to the notifier’s bank accounts. All private sector providers, including private health establishments, qualified medical practitioners, private laboratory of pathology or microbiology, and private pharmacies, registered on Nikshay, a web-based platform to keep track of TB patients, will be eligible. A private provider may also choose to forego the incentives.