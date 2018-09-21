Home Cities Bengaluru

Tuberculosis incentives to be credited to bank accounts

Now, these benefits will be directly transferred to the notifier’s bank accounts.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tuberculosis (TB) is a notifiable disease and from April this year the government started giving Rs 500 incentive for any private healthcare provider that notified a TB case to the government and another Rs 500 to anyone who notified the government on the treatment outcome of that case (after ensuring that the patient completes his regimen).  

Now, these benefits will be directly transferred to the notifier’s bank accounts. All private sector providers, including private health establishments, qualified medical practitioners, private laboratory of pathology or microbiology, and private pharmacies, registered on Nikshay, a web-based platform to keep track of TB patients, will be eligible. A private provider may also choose to forego the incentives.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tuberculosis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 