Vocal chords for monkeys, bulls to talk in Sanskrit, Tamil: Self-styled godman Nithyananda's claims go viral

Akram Mohammed

Express News Service

BENGALURU: How about a vocal chord implant that allows monkeys and bulls to talk in Sanskrit and Tamil? Or how about ‘disproving’ energy-mass equivalence, E=mc2, one of the most famous equations in history? If that was not enough, what if ‘conscious power’ could power one’s homes? These extraordinary claims by self-styled godman Nithyananda, during his sermons at his ashram, is now going viral on social media, drawing a chuckle or two. Rationalists, meanwhile, have dismissed his claims as a desperate attempt to draw attention.

In most of the videos posted on the online channel ‘The Avatar Clicks’, Nithyananda is seen seated on a high pedestal with his supporters below. Each of his ‘punchlines’ during the sermons is cheered by an enthusiastic crowd with beating of drums while saffron-clad children clap enthusiastically from the audience.

One of the most absurd claims made by him is a ‘superconscious breakthrough’ to grow organs founds in humans in animals, such as monkeys and bulls and ‘(sic) prove it through a scientific medical test and researches’. This claim is followed by drum beats and devotees, consisting mostly of children, clapping enthusiastically .

“I will develop a proper, phonetic, linguistic capable vocal chord for monkeys. Phonetic, linguistic capable vocal chord for lions and tigers. We are going to have bulls and cows who are going to talk to you very clearly, legitimately in Sanskrit and Tamil,” Nithyananda says in one of the videos.

In another video, he made an extraordinary claim stating that the famous energy-mass equivalence was wrong. After being trolled online over the same, Nithyananda, in a video posted on Wednesday, said that he was not “trying to compete”, but trying to complete his theory.

In a post related to the issue, he wrote, as per international science standards “at least I should be allowed to present my hypothesis. No hypothesis should be abused.”Rationalists and physics teachers have also called out his claims, saying that he was peddling pseudo-science to pursue his own agenda.

Narendra Nayak, president of Federation of Rationalist Associations, said that all the claims made by Nithyananda were pseudo-scientific. “These attempts are just to gain cheap publicity,” he added.

‘Karnataka cops failed to act against him’

Child rights activists have claimed that Karnataka has failed to act against the self-styled god-man Nithyananda for alleged violation of POCSO and other legislation safeguarding the rights of children. Speaking to TNIE, Piyush Manush, an activist from Salem, who has filed a complaint with the State Police, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and other organisations, said that he had filed a complaint four months ago. “None of the agencies in Karnataka has acted against him,” he said.

Mariswamy, in-charge chairperson, KSCPCR, said, “I have been in charge only for the last two months, and several cases are pending. I will refer in the upcoming general body of the meeting on September 27 and 28.”