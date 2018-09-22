Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman commits suicide after argument with husband over curry

The husband, Nagraj, had reportedly yelled at the victim Jayalakshmi for not making a “tasty curry.”

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An argument over curry led to the death of a 41-year-old homemaker who allegedly set herself on fire on Thursday evening. According to police, the incident occurred at DJ Halli, east Bengaluru.

The husband, Nagraj reportedly yelled at the victim Jayalakshmi  for not making a “tasty curry.” Dejected, Jayalakshmi waited for her husband to step out of the house and allegedly set herself ablaze by pouring kerosene, police said. Nagaraj has been arrested.

Jayalakshmi and Nagaraj hail from Raichur. The couple came to Bengaluru in 2008 and Nagaraj owns a saloon in Shampura, DJ Halli. The couple has two children.

According to police, Jayalakshmi’s parents accused Nagaraj of torturing her over petty issues. He would scream and argue with our daughter over petty issues. Everyday he would find a reason to throw a tantrum. He would start off a fight saying she doesn’t know how to cook, how to look after children or him. This often caused argument between the two, the parents reportedly told police.

Helpline

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani  which is available 24/7.

