18-year-old girl commits suicide in Bengaluru

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, contact SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777 or 104 Arogya Sahayavani. Help is available at your fingertips.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Depressed due to illness, an 18-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging at their house in Markandeshwari Nagar under JJ Nagar police limits on Friday evening. She was suffering from migraine since three years and it was not cured even after treatment. The deceased Nethravathi was the daughter of Kannan and was working in a dry fruit packaging unit.

Police said Nethravathi hanged herself in the bedroom in the evening when Kannan, a tailor, was at work, and Nethravathi’s sister was at school. Kannan returned home and repeatedly knocked on the door. When there was no response, he broke open the door and found the body. She had not left behind any suicide note.

In his statement to the police, Kannan said Netravathi was suffering from migraine and had undergone treatment. But she did not get proper result and upset over this she ended her life. Even on Friday morning, she had complained of her illness and told him that she did not feel like going to work.

Her mother Maheshwari had separated from Kannan seven years ago and she was also upset over this, police said.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available.
You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.

