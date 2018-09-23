No more age-based admissions at Karnataka State Open University

Rashmi Belur By

BENGALURU: Following the recent revised regulations issued by University Grants Commission (UGC) for higher education institutions, the admissions at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) for both undergraduate and post graduate courses will not be based on age anymore, but on academic qualifications.

Earlier, the admission to UG and PG courses at KSOU were based on age, but now one needs to have passed 10+2 for UG courses and a three-year degree to get admission to PG courses.

KSOU has invited applications from eligible candidates for admissions to UG and PG courses for the academic year 2018-19. Considering the low response to the notification, the KSOU authorities have sought permission from UGC to extend the last date to submit applications.

Speaking about it, KSOU Vice-chancellor Prof D Shivalingaiah said, “Earlier, the admissions were made based on age. But now as UGC has issued revised regulations, we are taking only those with 10+2 for undergraduate courses and those with three-year degree for postgraduate courses. With the change in regulations there has been poor response. We have requested UGC to extend the date for submission of applications,” Shivalingaiah said.