Home Cities Bengaluru

No more age-based admissions at Karnataka State Open University

KSOU has invited applications from eligible candidates for admissions to UG and PG courses for the academic year 2018-19.

Published: 23rd September 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

UGC head office at New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the recent revised regulations issued by University Grants Commission (UGC) for higher education institutions, the admissions at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) for both undergraduate and post graduate courses will not be based on age anymore, but on academic qualifications.

Earlier, the admission to UG and PG courses at KSOU were based on age, but now one needs to have passed 10+2 for UG courses and a three-year degree to get admission to PG courses.

KSOU has invited applications from eligible candidates for admissions to UG and PG courses for the academic year 2018-19. Considering the low response to the notification, the KSOU authorities have sought permission from UGC to extend the last date to submit applications.

Speaking about it, KSOU Vice-chancellor Prof D Shivalingaiah said, “Earlier, the admissions were made based on age. But now as UGC has issued revised regulations, we are taking only those with 10+2 for undergraduate courses and those with three-year degree for postgraduate courses. With the change in regulations there has been poor response. We have requested UGC to extend the date for submission of applications,” Shivalingaiah said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UGC Karnataka State Open University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival