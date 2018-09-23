Home Cities Bengaluru

Sunday showers could disrupt BBMP’s pothole-filling drive in Bengaluru

Several instances of BBMP’s newly filled  potholes getting damaged have already been seen across the city.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP informed that there are still 1,655 potholes across city.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Sunday being the last day for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill potholes, officials are hoping that the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of rains does not come true.

IMD has forecast “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” for Sunday. Several instances of BBMP’s newly filled  potholes getting damaged have already been seen across the city. One such was near MG Road on Saturday, where a pothole filled in the morning was filled with water in the evening.

If it rains on Sunday, more such incidents could occur, and the BBMP might not finish filling  all the potholes by Monday according to the High Court’s directives. As of 8.30 pm on Saturday, BBMP still has to fill 763 potholes on Sunday.

They have filled more potholes in a day on both Friday and Saturday, but on both the days very little rainfall was witnessed in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru potholes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival