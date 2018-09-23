Sunday showers could disrupt BBMP’s pothole-filling drive in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Sunday being the last day for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill potholes, officials are hoping that the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of rains does not come true.

IMD has forecast “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” for Sunday. Several instances of BBMP’s newly filled potholes getting damaged have already been seen across the city. One such was near MG Road on Saturday, where a pothole filled in the morning was filled with water in the evening.

If it rains on Sunday, more such incidents could occur, and the BBMP might not finish filling all the potholes by Monday according to the High Court’s directives. As of 8.30 pm on Saturday, BBMP still has to fill 763 potholes on Sunday.

They have filled more potholes in a day on both Friday and Saturday, but on both the days very little rainfall was witnessed in the city.