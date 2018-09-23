Sunny Leone to finally perform in Bengaluru city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost one year after her show in the city for new year's eve was cancelled, actress Sunny Leone will finally perform in Bengaluru on November 3.

The popular actress was scheduled to make an appearance in the city in December 2017 but the state government had denied permission for the event following vehement protests by pro-Kannada activists who had threatened to obstruct the event.

The venue this year remains the same, the White Orchid hotel within Manyata Tech Park on the Outer Ring Road. However, this time around, noted artist Raghu Dixit will also be part of the event. Called #FusionNights, the event will feature Dixit alongside Leone who would perform on 3 songs, including a Kannada song, according to the organizers.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, MS Harish, Managing Director of The Time Creations, the organizing company, said, "Dixit has a longer performance than Leone. I think for any event in Bengaluru, the inclusion of Kannada artistes is essential for its success."

Harish added that the necessary permissions and clearances from the police had also been obtained for the event and that the police had also agreed to provide protection at the venue if required.

Last year, then Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had cancelled the event citing it to be a law and order issue, in light of the protests. The police had at the time also said that they could not spare forces for protection as they had their hands full with security for the New Year's eve celebrations in the city.